Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

