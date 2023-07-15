Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

LOAN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 26,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,176. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.75%.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.