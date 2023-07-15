Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 11.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.73. 30,298,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 37,815,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 62,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

