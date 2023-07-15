Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Down 46.1% in June

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 635,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Markforged has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

In other Markforged news, CFO Assaf Zipori bought 50,000 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,065.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Shai Terem acquired 100,000 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,796.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Assaf Zipori acquired 50,000 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 368,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,065.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Markforged by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

