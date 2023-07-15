Mask Network (MASK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123.71 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $301.98 million and approximately $123.71 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00012133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

