Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 694.2% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of MLP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $284.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 0.64. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

