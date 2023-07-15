MELD (MELD) Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and $1.76 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,799,328,219 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02554993 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,530,957.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

