Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

