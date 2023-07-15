Metcash Limited (MTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on August 20th

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas (Doug) Jones 35,861 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company primarily in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

