Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.20 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00006173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $32.20 million and approximately $107,599.47 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,772,355 coins and its circulating supply is 17,222,756 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,772,355 with 17,220,652 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.83051072 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $218,352.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

