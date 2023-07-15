MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $79.78 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $79.78 million and $1.06 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.86 or 0.00058947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.0206031 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $2,424,439.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

