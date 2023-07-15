MetisDAO Price Hits $18.15 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $18.15 or 0.00059831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $81.07 million and $2.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.0206031 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $2,424,439.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

