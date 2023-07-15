Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $548,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $286,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 295,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $9,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $259.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

