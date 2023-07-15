Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Invests $206,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.54 and its 200 day moving average is $179.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

