Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $396.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.26.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

