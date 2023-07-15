MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$920.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.25 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.70-$2.00 EPS.

MLKN stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.93%.

In related news, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

