Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $451.90 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $451.90 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,053,116,093 coins and its circulating supply is 934,307,613 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,052,863,372.8400393 with 933,914,770.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48042782 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $23,871,561.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

