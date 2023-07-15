Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
MALRY remained flat at $48.50 during trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $69.49.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
