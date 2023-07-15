Mizuho Boosts Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $19.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.91.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 97.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 380,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

