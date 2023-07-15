Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Shares Up 0.5%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. 7,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Monarch ProCap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Monarch ProCap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview ProCap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates 90% to global equity and fixed income and 10% to alternatives, depending on the economic cycles. MPRO was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.