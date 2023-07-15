Monero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68.42 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $164.11 or 0.00541559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $68.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,302.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00311812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.64 or 0.00833744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00063786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00122430 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000626 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,305,429 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

