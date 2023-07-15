Monero (XMR) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $164.68 or 0.00544786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $57.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,227.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00313098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00850058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00063471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00122746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,305,622 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

