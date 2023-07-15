Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 111.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 154.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 213.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 104.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

