Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565,588 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

