Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 877 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Stock Down 4.9 %

POOL opened at $364.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

