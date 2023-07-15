Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.62.

CAKE opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

