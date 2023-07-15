Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 92,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

