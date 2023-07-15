Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 31,460 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cryoport worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cryoport Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.