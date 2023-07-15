Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 31,460 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cryoport worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cryoport Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

