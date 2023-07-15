Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 5,148 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after acquiring an additional 229,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 301,158 shares during the period.

Shares of KRTX opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.32. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.59 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.44.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $3,001,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $11,233,090 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

