Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $166.16 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $166.16 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,915,159 coins and its circulating supply is 683,566,957 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

