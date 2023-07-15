Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 663.5% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MSD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 111,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

