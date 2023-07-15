Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $291.06 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

