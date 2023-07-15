Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in June

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 8,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

