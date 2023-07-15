MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 106.7% in June

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
MTN Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,477. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.
MTN Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.