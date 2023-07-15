MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 106.7% in June

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

MTN Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,477. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

