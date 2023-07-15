Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $709,754.57

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Nano has a market capitalization of $98.53 million and $709,754.57 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,302.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00312999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.52 or 0.00836623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00544258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00063617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00122563 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

