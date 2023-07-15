National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Up 534.3% in June

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 534.3% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2666 dividend. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

