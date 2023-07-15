National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 779,200 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.4% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,478,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV opened at $451.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $453.75. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average is $412.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.