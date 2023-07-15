National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,404,334 shares in the company, valued at $198,239,073.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,867 shares of company stock worth $5,603,266. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

NRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 13,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. National Research has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

