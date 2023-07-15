Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $17,706.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00248448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017283 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 328.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,565,277 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

