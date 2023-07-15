Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.15.

NAVI opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,452,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Navient by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

