Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $2.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00312528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.30 or 0.00829566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.58 or 0.00543290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00063315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00121140 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,063,859,965 coins and its circulating supply is 41,467,585,126 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

