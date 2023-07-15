Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $441.91 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.56 and a 52-week high of $456.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average of $354.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

