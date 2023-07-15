New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

NEN stock remained flat at $72.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $14.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth $652,000.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

