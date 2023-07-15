New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance
NEN stock remained flat at $72.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $81.00.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $14.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth $652,000.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
