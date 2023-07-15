New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.04 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,685,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $59,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 176,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 525.7% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

F stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

