New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of FedEx worth $62,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Performance

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.