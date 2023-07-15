New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,983 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $64,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average is $230.88. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

