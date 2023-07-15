New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 419,442 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New York Times by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,277,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in New York Times by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

