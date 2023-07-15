Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.83

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 5465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, TD Securities cut Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.18.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

