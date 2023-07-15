Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.83

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 5465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Separately, TD Securities cut Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.18.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
