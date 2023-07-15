NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

