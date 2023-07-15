NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ NGM opened at $2.78 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.54% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.